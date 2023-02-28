The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets men’s basketball team is scheduled to host Lone Star College-Cyfair at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, and then travel to Lone Star College-Tomball for a 1 p.m. match on Saturday, March 4.
Friday’s game will be played at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station and admission is free.
Currently 3-4 on the season with three games left to play, the team is making a final push for the playoffs industrial engineering senior, team captain and point guard Ben Dague said.
“It's in the picture for sure and we would like to do that,” Dague said.
Fans are not usually a major factor in club league games, but bringing an electric atmosphere would set the Aggies up for success on the court, Dague said.
“Normally it's some parents, sometimes some buddies or Corps guys,” Dague said. “Usually like 10 people maximum. Getting people in the stands would be awesome.”
The Corps team has a unique connection because all team members already share the Corps of Cadets lifestyle, civil engineering sophomore and small forward Josh Bandrowski said.
“Playing basketball is a break from responsibilities and a time to just enjoy the sport,” Bandrowski said. “I find a more competitive drive here than I did in high school. Basketball is my saving grace right now, when I’m sick and tired of school I can come here and play basketball.”
Health sophomore and shooting guard Emmanuel Sanchez said playing on the team is like being a kid again.
“Whether we miss a shot or not we are sprinting to the other side of the court with our heads up, ready for the next play, not letting anything get to us, we are showing the other team we are not backing down,” Sanchez said.
Ultimately, the goal is to represent the grit and determination of cadets representing the Corps and A&M, Sanchez said.
Kyler Fife is a communication freshman and contributed this article from JOUR 359 Reporting Sports to The Battalion.
