Following his breakout performance against New Mexico, sophomore punter Nik Constantinou has been named the SEC Punter of the Week.
Constantinou averaged 45.5 yards per punt against the Lobos on Saturday, Sept. 18, for a total of 182 yards. All four punts were dropped within New Mexico’s 20-yard line. His longest punt of the matchup measured in at 61 yards — just 3 yards short from his career best — before stopping on the 5-yard line.
The Melbourne, Australia, native is the only Texas A&M player to appear in this week’s Southeastern Conference accolades.
The Aggies next take the field on Saturday, Sept. 25, when they travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Constantinou is expected to make his 14th career start in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.