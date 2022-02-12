After kicking off a strong season with a record of 6-2, the Texas A&M men’s rugby team is preparing for a home game Saturday against the University of North Texas.
Created in 1968, A&M’s men’s rugby combines components of wrestling, football, soccer and MMA, all working in unison, coach James Lowrey said. Following the low recruitment numbers after COVID-19’s outbreak in 2020, the team has regained its numbers with around 50-60 players. The next home game will be held Feb. 19 with a 2 p.m. kickoff on Field 8 at the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. Tickets are not required for attendance.
Defense is the team's strongest asset, Lowrey said, which has been a refreshing change from years past. New players working seamlessly with experienced players is the biggest concern in the upcoming game, he added.
“I’m expecting lots of energy, lots of skill, a lot of effort on defense, and we'll see how we go in terms of chemistry,” Lowrey said.
Getting a conference title is a big goal for the team, junior Manu Zapata, president of the team, said. Baylor is the biggest upcoming game in a few weeks. Zapata said going all the way to nationals and seeing the newest players continue to develop are what he wants most.
“I want to see [the team] stay together, through the good parts and through the bad parts and keep scoring as much as we can,” Zapata said.
Recruiting is still happening, Zapata added. The team has had a successful season so far, and the future looks promising since it is heavily composed of underclassmen, Lowrey said.
“This young group is hungry, and [with] as much as we have achieved thus far we have the potential to achieve much more very soon,” Lowrey said.
For more information on Texas A&M men’s rugby, visit AggieRugby.com or find the teamon Instagram, @AggieRugbyFC.
(0) comments
