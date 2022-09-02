Pete Thamel, a college football senior writer for ESPN, reported on Twitter that the College Football Playoff Board of Managers has decided to move the College Football Playoff from its current four-team format to a 12-team format going forward.
College football has been operating under the current playoff model since the 2014 season with the contract set to expire in 2026. According to a follow-up report by Thamel, the expectation is that the move to a 12-team format would come with a renewal of the contract in 2026, with the potential for a sooner start
A driving force in the decision, per Thamel, was that the current model was leaving extra money on the table. With the potential to bring in more revenue, there is an increased likelihood of a College Football Playoff contract renewal in 2026.
Texas A&M’s 2020 season was renowned for the Aggies’ narrow miss of the College Football Playoff, ending as the first team out with a No. 5 finish in the AP Poll. Of the 32 teams to qualify for the four-team playoffs over the last eight years, 10 of them were SEC members — two years featuring multiple SEC teams.
An expansion to 12 teams will likely come with changes to the qualifications, potentially including automatic bids for conference champions and for the highest-ranking Group of Five team. The new model will provide more opportunities for teams to have a shot at a national title.
