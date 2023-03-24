The coed outdoor soccer team The Fuzzy Bunnies are headed to playoffs on Sunday, March 26, at the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex on Field 11a starting at 7:45 p.m.; the playoff match is free to attend.
The Fuzzy Bunnies are 0-3-1 on the season and must win to stay in the playoff bracket, team lead and junior allied health junior Alexia Montes said. The team’s last game was on Feb. 27.
“I’m nervous about playing since the team hasn’t played in over two weeks, especially since it’s a playoff game,” Montes said. “If we lose, we’re done.”
The Fuzzy Bunnies are scheduled to play against Fresh Loves Balls, who are 1-2 for the season, according to IMLeagues.com. Architecture senior Aaliyah Torres said she feels confident in the team as they head to playoffs.
“I am feeling really good about this game,” Torres said. “We started the season with no chemistry; however, I feel like we’ve all gotten better at communicating and working together, even though we’ve basically lost every game.”
For outdoor coed soccer, playoff matches begin as early as 3:45 p.m. on Sunday and run until 10:45 p.m. with up to four games happening simultaneously across Penberthy’s fields, according to IMLeagues. Although it’s not their usual playing time, it's a good change of pace, Montes added.
“I feel like it's a good time, at least it’s not during the week,” she said.
Visit IMLeagues.com for playoff schedules and rankings.
Ariadne Martinez is a tourism management senior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
