Sam Khan Jr. from The Athletic reported that three freshmen from the Texas A&M football team have been suspended indefinitely due to a locker room incident after the 30-24 loss to South Carolina.
A&M cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams are among the three freshmen suspended and will be absent for the remainder of the year. The three were reportedly in the restroom stall following the game with a marijuana vape pen, an anonymous source within the program confirmed to The Battalion.
These freshmen were part of the top-ranked Class of 2022 recruiting class, and two of the three players were starters in the Aggie lineup.
Harris had 14 total tackles, 10 individual and three pass deflections, and a midseason accolade for Freshman All-American. Marshall ends the year fourth out of the receivers in receptions with 11 and tallied 108 yards for the season. PJ Williams has yet to see a snap this season.
Harris and Marshall were also previously suspended in September for the game against Miami as a disciplinary measure after failing to adhere to curfew.
Editor’s Note: The identity of the source has been kept anonymous in order to protect them from possible backlash per The Battalion’s anonymity policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.