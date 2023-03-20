After a bye week, the No. 8 Texas A&M club baseball team will hit the road to play Texas State University in San Marcos on March 25-26.
The Aggies jumped from No. 13 to No. 8 after the March 4-5 sweep against the unranked University of Texas at Austin, according to the NCBA D1 Week 16 Rawlings Top 20 Poll. The series against Texas State kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a second game at 12:30 p.m. The series continues Sunday at 10 a.m.
Spring break has been positive for the team, senior third baseman Joshua Keating said.
“That week of rest helps me and my teammates recover our bodies and minds,” Keating said. “Having all our pitchers’ arms healthy is going to be a great necessity if these games go long.”
After the March 4-5 series, the team had played every week since the Feb. 4 season start.
“We want to make it all the way to the World Series this year, and the only way that can happen is if we play each team the same way regardless of their record,” freshman first baseman and pitcher Zane Councill said.
Some fans have traveled for away games, and the team finds ways to have fun during the game, Keating said.
“We try to keep the energy up in the dugout, which is the biggest thing for us, especially at those series where we don’t have a lot of support in the stands,” Councill said.
Even with the break the team has stayed focused and is ready to play against Texas State, Councill said.
The Aggies are 10-2 for the 2022-23 season and 6-0 in conference, according to ClubBaseball.org.
Schedule information and updates can be found on the team’s Instagram @TamuClubBaseball and on Twitter @AgsClubBaseball.
Bailey Brock is a recreation, park and tourism sciences senior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
