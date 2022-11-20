The NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships were Saturday, Nov 19, at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla. The only Aggie to qualify and compete at this event was sophomore Jonathan Chung.
Chung finished the race with a time of 32:50.7 and finished in 252nd place out of 255 total participants in the men’s 10,000-meter race.
Chung was a part of a group of 38 individuals selected to compete in the championship against 31 other schools.
Chung was also the first member of the Aggie men’s team that competed in the NCAA championship since 2019. This was the eighth time that the Aggies have been represented at the NCAA national championship.
According to 12thman.com, Texas A&M distance coach Wendell McRaven said he was proud of what Chung did to get to this point and that he hopes he keeps running this late into the season moving forward.
“I'm proud of what Jonathan [Chung] has done to get to this point and the work he has done to earn a qualifying spot to the national championships,” McRaven said. “It wasn't the day he was hoping for, but he will grow from this experience. Hopefully this is only the first of multiple trips to the national championships."
This event concludes the 2022-23 season for both the Aggie men’s and women’s cross country teams.
