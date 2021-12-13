On Monday, Dec. 13, it was announced that redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada entered the transfer portal.
Originally named the backup quarterback, the Sugar Hill, Ga., native was thrown into the fire after freshman starting quarterback Haynes King went down with a fractured tibia against Colorado.
Since then, Calzada led the Aggies to an 8-4 season. He finished with 2,185 yards, 17 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, his biggest accomplishment was leading A&M to a 41-38 upset over No. 1 Alabama, a feat only two Aggie quarterbacks have ever done.
Calzada went to Twitter to thank the 12th Man.
https://twitter.com/zachcalzada/status/1470450258920493062?s=21
Calzada’s toughness throughout the season nicknamed him “The Glow Stick." On multiple occasions, he left the game due to injury just to come back out good as new. Fans have coined the term because he has to be “broken before he shines.”
In addition to entering the transfer portal, Calzada has opted out of A&M’s Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31 against Wake Forest. This decision will now force freshman walk-on quarterback Blake Bost onto the field or cause King to return after being out all season from injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.