Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams was selected to coach in the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday, March 31, at 3:30 p.m.
Williams was named District Coach of the Year for 2022-2023 by the NABC after leading the Aggies to a 15-3 SEC record and NCAA Tournament appearance.
Coach Tobin Anderson for Iona University will coach the opposing team. Anderson was named the Gaels’ coach this week after a year at Fairleigh Dickinson, leading the Knights to an upset over No. 1-seed Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.
Both the game and parking are free. Before the match-up, fans will be able to watch the Men’s Final Four teams practice from 11 to 2:50 p.m. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network, with team rosters being announced soon.
