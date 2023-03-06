Following a historic season by the Texas A&M men’s basketball team, the maroon and white have been rewarded for their efforts by having coach Buzz Williams named as the SEC Co-Coach of the Year and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV and senior guard Tyrece Radford garnering All-SEC honors.
Williams shared SEC Coach of the Year with Vanderbilt’s coach, Jerry Stackhouse, and this is the second time Williams has been awarded this honor. His first award was in the 2019-20 season.
After a slow 6-5 start to kick off the season, Williams righted the ship and led the team to a record of 23-8 on the season and 15-3 in conference play. The team’s 15 conference wins are the most in 100 years, and their undefeated conference play at home is the first in over 40 years.
Coming off a career-high 28 points against No. 2 Alabama, sophomore guard Taylor earned a spot in the All-SEC first team. Taylor has been having a career year and was a big part in turning the season around for the maroon and white. He leads the conference in free throws made with 152 as well as free-throw percentage, making 86.9% of his shots from the charity stripe. His 16.3 points-per-game is also good for fifth in the conference and is a career-best.
After a stellar season, senior guard Radford also gained recognition in the conference. He made his way into All-SEC second team and played a big role in the Aggies’ historic season. He ranks fourth in the conference in free throws made with 134 and fourth in rebounds per game among guards with an average of 5.5 boards per game.
Taylor and Radford also earned the top spot in the SEC as the highest-scoring duo with an average of 29.6 points per game.
The team will look to carry its momentum into the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, as they enter as the two-seed. A&M will play its first game on Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Arkansas and Auburn matchup.
