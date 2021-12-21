On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Billy Liucci announced a COVID-19 outbreak with the Texas A&M football program, which an anonymous source within the program has also confirmed to The Battalion.
“Per multiple sources, Texas A&M football operations/bowl prep shut down since Saturday due to a COVID[-19] outbreak within the program, mainly consisting of vaccinated athletes,” Liucci tweeted. “Team has been meeting via Zoom since Saturday and multiple positions have been hit particularly hard.”
The team has paused all in-person meetings ahead of its Taxslayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31. It is unclear when the Aggies will return to practice.
"Without attribution to anyone, I can confirm Texas A&M football has paused in-person activities since Sunday due to COVID-19," Texas A&M associate athletic director said.
The CEO of the Gator Bowl, Greg McGarity, still expects the bowl to be played and said A&M officials are making him aware of any updates.
"We've been made aware of those concerns," McGarity said. "If there are any issues, we'll find out as soon as possible."
The 2021 Gator Bowl is set to kickoff on Friday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m in Jacksonville, Fla.
