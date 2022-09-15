A source within the football program, who requested anonymity, has confirmed to The Battalion that, as of Thursday, junior quarterback Max Johnson has been named the starter for the sold-out Week 3 matchup against No. 13 Miami on Saturday, Sept. 17.
On Sept. 10, Texas A&M dropped its second game of the season to Appalachian State 17-14 with sophomore quarterback Haynes King going 13-20 from the pocket for 97 yards. Following this unanticipated result, the team has had to “evaluate everything,” and do “whatever we have to do to be successful,” according to coach Jimbo Fisher.
On Dec. 17, 2021, Johnson transferred to A&M after spending his first two seasons at LSU. During his time in Baton Rouge, La., Johnson threw for 3,885 yards, completed 59.8% of his passes and tallied 35 touchdown passes. He finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 6-7, including a 27-24 win over the Aggies in Tiger Stadium.
Johnson will be replacing King for the starting job and will be bringing a smart pocket presence, great vision and experience to the maroon and white offense.
Editor’s Note: The identity of the source has been kept anonymous in order to protect them from possible backlash per The Battalion’s anonymity policy.
