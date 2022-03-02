Redshirt freshman wide receiver Demond Demas has been arrested and is being held in the Brazos County Jail on an assault family violence charge that occured on Saturday, Feb. 27.
According to the Houston Chronicle, the victim of the assault was Demas’ girlfriend.
The report states, “[Demas] pushed her head into the wall. Then she bit him on the shoulder. [She] reported that [Demas] then grabbed her and threw her from off of the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip.
“The injury caused bleeding, loose teeth, swelling and a hole to the bottom of the lip. [She] stated that she and [Demas] had been in an intimate dating relationship for a year.”
A&M Athletics reported to the Houston Chronicle that the 5-star recruit out of Tomball is no longer with the football program and has been suspended from A&M.
Demas' attorney, Tony Buzbee, issued a statement on the matter.
"We learned that there was a warrant out for the arrest of Demond Demas yesterday. Upon learning of such, Demond insisted upon turning himself which he quickly did. Demond has been accused of a misdemeanor and has now been released on a minimal bond. We look forward to demonstrating that this is all an unfortunate misunderstanding. Demond Demas is a solid young man and a generational talent. He looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be. In the meantime, we will let the process play itself out and will address the misdemeanor allegation in court, in due course."
This isn’t Demas’ first run in with the law. In 2021, an alleged victim’s mother stated to the Houston Chronicle that she had trouble contacting football coaches concerning another assault case on a previous girlfriend of Demas’. However, no charges were pressed and not enough evidence was made to arrest the 5-star.
Additionally on March 16, Demas was arrested for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana and was regarded as “unavailable” during two games of the late 2020 season.
Demas is currently being held in the Brazos County Jail. The status of the girlfriend is unknown.
Editor's Note: Since the time of the article's release, Brazos County Jail Records state Demas has been released on March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.