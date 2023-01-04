According to a report from CBS Sports, Texas A&M is finalizing a deal with Bobby Petrino to join the A&M coaching staff as an offensive coordinator.
Petrino has a long history of leading teams as a head coach at multiple levels and joins the coaching staff only weeks after accepting a job as the offensive coordinator for University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
On April 1, 2012, Petrino was involved in a motorcycle accident with then-25-year-old Jessica Dorrell, who worked for the Arkansas football program. This resulted in news regarding a cheating scandal and inappropriate work behavior that led to the resignation of his job and his absence from SEC coaching.
Petrino is headed back to the SEC after nine years as head coach for Louisville, Missouri State and Western Kentucky. He has an impressive resume with an overall record of 137-71 as a college head coach and is known for producing successful quarterbacks, most recently, 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.
