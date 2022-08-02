The offseason has never been boring for Texas A&M football since the arrival of coach Jimbo Fisher. After the yells subside in Kyle Field as fans anticipate another season of football, the staff in Aggieland under Fisher has put an emphasis on recruiting, and the results speak for themselves.
Since 2018, the Aggies and coach Fisher have finished with recruiting classes ranked 17th, fifth, sixth, ninth and first, respectively, according to 247Sports. The 2022 recruiting class for A&M was not only the highest-ranked class that year, it was the highest-ranked class of all time.
As of right now, A&M is looking ahead to the 2023 high school recruiting class, this year’s incoming high school seniors, and they’ve already got a couple of tricks up their sleeves.
On July 30, A&M received a commitment from Anthony Hill. Hill is a linebacker at Ryan High School in Denton, and according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he’s a five-star recruit, the No. 2 player in the state of Texas and the No. 1 linebacker in the nation.
Hill marks the first five-star recruit A&M has landed for 2023, especially significant since Hill chose A&M over in-state rival Texas — his final two teams.
Alongside Hill, Dalton Brooks, who is listed with an “athlete” designation instead of a specific position, also committed to A&M on July 30. Brooks is from Shiner and is a four-star prospect ranked No. 67 in the nation.
The Aggies currently have six four-star recruits who have committed. Besides Brooks, the team has recruited Bravion Rogers — No. 39 and No. 5 cornerback from La Grange High School — Chase Bisontis — No. 65 and No. 9 offensive tackle from Ramsey, N.J. — Jayvon Thomas — No. 79 and No. 7 cornerback from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas — Colton Thomasson — No. 343 and No. 30 offensive tackle from Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch — and Daymion Sanford — No. 404 and No. 38 edge rusher from Paetow High School in Katy.
Furthermore, A&M has a pair of three-star recruits in defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe from Atascocita High School in Humble and punter Tyler White from Carroll High School in Southlake.
The Aggies are in the running and making pushes on a number of other recruits as well. The No. 7 prospect in the nation, defensive lineman David Hicks from Paetow High School in Katy, listed A&M in his final seven schools, and 247Sports’ recruiting insiders put A&M heavily in the running for Hykeem Williams of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the No. 19 player in the nation and the No. 2 wide receiver.
A&M is even making pushes to flip players, having brought in Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 player in the nation and No. 2 quarterback from Los Alamitos, Calif., for an unofficial visit on July 28. Nelson was previously committed to Oklahoma before recommitting to his hometown USC when the Sooners’ head coach Lincoln Riley left to join the Trojans.
National Signing Day, when high school players officially sign their letters of intent for their commitment, isn’t until Feb. 1, 2023, so there’s plenty of time for things to shift around, especially as the season progresses and more coaches are on the move. Until then, A&M fans can be certain that the team’s coaching staff will not take this aspect of the game lightly
