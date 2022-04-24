Aggie Sisters for Christ went into the Wednesday, April 13 game with a 3-1 record and left with a 4-1 record.
No. 2 ASC was up against Nala and Friends and upset the team 40-18. Some key players were quarterback Jennifer Jernigan and wide receiver Grace Abbot. With quick feet, they were able to weave through the opposing players. Now, they will face the only team they lost to on April 25 in the final game of the season.
A windy day meant Nala and Friends got the short end of the stick on endzones. Blowing at a whopping 16 mph, both the wind and the sun teamed up against Nala and Friends. ASC had the advantage with the wind helping carry the ball across the field and with a better view of the endzone.
“Going into the finals is super exciting. I honestly joined the team to meet more girls in ASC,” Jernigan said. “Winning on Wednesday — it was definitely helpful that they were down a player, so the whole game was basically three against four.”
Heading into the finals, ASC will be playing the Dolphins, a team ASC has played and lost to once before.
“I’m feeling pretty good, very excited for sure,” ASC team member Katy Jacobs said. “The team we are playing is the only team we have lost to, but I have faith in our team and [our] abilities.”
As excited as this team is about advancing to the finals, Jacobs said there is a time conflict for the ladies in ASC. Jacobs noted that Aggie Sisters for Christ have a meeting every Monday night and the final game of the season lands on a Monday night during their meeting time. If they do not show up for the game 10 minutes after the game’s starting time, it is an automatic forfeit, according to the 4-on-4 recreational flag football rules.
“We are going to leave the meeting early to get to the game in time,” Jacobs said. “I am confident in these girls to play well, but all we want to do is have fun. The win would just be a bonus.”
