Arkansas @ BYU
Saturday, Oct. 15 – LaVell Edwards Stadium – Provo, Utah
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
In an uncommon non-conference road game in the middle of the SEC season, the Arkansas Razorbacks travel to Provo to take on the BYU Cougars.
Arkansas has disappointed many up to this point in the season, with three losses to division foes in Texas A&M, Alabama and a thrashing at the hands of Mississippi State last week. Arkansas had aspirations to be a silent contender in the west this season coming off of a successful 9-3 season, but have underperformed.
BYU appeared to also be a surprise team early on in the season, with a Week 2 win against, at the time, No. 9 Baylor. Since then however, BYU has struggled against quality competition with losses to Oregon and Notre Dame.
This matchup is a potential springboard for BYU, and a potential rebound for Arkansas. A win for Arkansas would set them up for, after next week at Auburn, a long, favorable home stretch that could easily see the Razorbacks winning out or losing only one more game. BYU has not scored more than 26 points against a Power Five school yet, and junior Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and the Razorback offense pose a lot of issues. However, BYU and junior quarterback Jaren Hall could win if they find a way to exploit Arkansas’ thin secondary.
Prediction: Arkansas 31, BYU 21
LSU @ Florida
Saturday, Oct. 15 – Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Gainesville, Fla.
6 p.m. on ESPN
In a matchup of two bitter cross division rivals, LSU heads to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. Florida has not won in this matchup since 2018.
LSU is coming off of a 40-13 drubbing at the hands of No. 6 Tennessee that quite literally began at kickoff, as the Tigers turned the ball over to start the game. For LSU, they are looking to rebound in a big way before a rough stretch against No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 3 Alabama and Arkansas.
Florida got a gritty win against Missouri 24-17 last Saturday, in which sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson only threw for 66 yards, with Florida’s rushing game providing most of the offense with over 200 yards on the ground.
If Florida wants to win this game, the Gators will need to throw the ball. Running the ball with as much efficiency as they did against Missouri will be difficult, so Richardson will need to make plays through the air. He’s shown he can do it, throwing for over 450 yards against Tennessee. LSU is coming off of a thrashing, and the Tigers may not have recovered by the time they get to Gainesville. If Florida can take advantage of this, and Richardson has a big game, the Gators will break the streak.
Prediction: Florida 28, LSU 24
No. 16 Mississippi State @ No. 22 Kentucky
Saturday, Oct. 15 – Kroger Field – Lexington, Ky.
6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Kentucky, a team with preseason aspirations to potentially challenge Georgia in the east, got out to a hot 4-0 start. Since then, they have lost two in a row. Week 5 was a painful loss to Ole Miss, but last week against South Carolina was a masterclass on what having an experienced quarterback can do for an offense, or more so what losing an experienced quarterback does, as senior quarterback Will Levis missed the game with a foot injury. This forced freshman Kaiya Sheron into the starting role, and the offense only mustered 14 points.
Mississippi State on the other hand continues their hot streak, having scored at least 40 points in their last three games, as well as holding opponents to an average of 18 points in that stretch. Mississippi State entered the season as a dark horse in the SEC, and after a loss to LSU early in the season, they are now showing why. Led by junior quarterback Will Rogers, who has casually thrown for over 320 yards in each of the last three games, the Bulldogs look to continue their streak against the Wildcats.
Kentucky, although being at home, will have a tough time with what Mississippi State presents. While Kentucky is an impressive 16th best in the country in pass defense, Texas A&M was 17th when they faced Mississippi State, and they scored 42 points on the Aggies. Pair that with the fact Levis is still day-to-day, Mississippi State looks to be better suited to pull this one out.
Prediction: Mississippi State 38, Kentucky 24
No. 3 Alabama @ No. 6 Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 15th – Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, Tenn.
2:30 p.m. on CBS
The most anticipated matchup of this week, if not this college football season, is being played in Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Alabama this season is how Alabama has been for over a decade; dominant. They are currently undefeated with wins against Texas, Texas A&M and Arkansas. Led by Heisman winner junior quarterback Bryce Young, paired with stud defensive players like junior linebacker Will Anderson or senior defensive back Jordan Battle, the Crimson Tide continue to look like one of the best teams in college football.
Tennessee has been the Cinderella of the SEC this season. Many expected Tennessee to be good, but not sixth in the country. Led by Heisman contender senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Volunteers have been explosive on offense, never scoring less than 38 points this season. This game will come down to who can harness their emotions the best and play sound football. The only time Alabama has consistently struggled as of late has been on the road, with a road loss to A&M last season and a near loss to Texas this season, and Neyland Stadium is all but guaranteed to be sold out. Young is assumed to be healthy for this game, a huge plus for Alabama, but which team will rise up in such a crucial moment? Tennessee’s offense is one of the best in the country, but the Crimson Tide could easily exploit their 128th ranked pass defense. This one will be close, but Tennessee should finally be able to break their streak of losses against Alabama and get their first win against the Tide since 2007.
Prediction: Tennessee 41, Alabama 38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.