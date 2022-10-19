Halfway through the 2022 college football season, only three SEC teams currently sit with losing records. Entering Week 8, seven SEC teams have at least five wins. Three SEC teams currently remain undefeated.
The back half of 2022’s slate will prove to be a race to the top, as the SEC seems to be as open and competitive as ever. However, Week 8’s SEC slate is slightly lackluster, as five of the 14 SEC teams find themselves on bye to focus on a second-half surge. So, outside of A&M’s matchup with South Carolina, let’s look at the four SEC matchups that will be on your TV — and what to expect from them.
UT Martin (4-2) at No. 3 Tennessee (6-0)
Saturday, Oct. 22 — Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tenn.
11 a.m. on SEC Network
Congratulations to Tennessee on its 7-0 start to the season! Very exciting for them — wait, do you want me to say more? Well, Tennessee just upset Alabama last week for the first time since coach Nick Saban took over the Tide. The Volunteers are led by redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker who is essentially a lock to be a Heisman finalist.
UT Martin is currently undefeated, 3-0, in the Ohio Valley Conference and averages nearly 40 points per game. ESPN gives the Skyhawks a 0.6% chance of winning the game — so you’re saying there’s a chance?
Prediction: Tennessee 55, UT Martin 10
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0) at LSU (5-2)
Saturday, Oct. 22 — Tiger Stadium — Baton Rouge, La.
2:30 p.m. on CBS
Don’t let the rankings fool you, Ole Miss might be on upset watch this week. LSU has won five of its last six games, only losing to Tennessee. After a Week 1 loss to Florida State, a team that has also proven itself as of late, the Tigers have beaten Mississippi State at home and Florida on the road.
Ole Miss, though, is undefeated with a win over Kentucky on Oct. 1. The Rebels have one of the best running back duos in the country with freshman Quinshon Judkins and junior Zach Evans. Ole Miss has the best rushing offense in the SEC and will likely lean on it to keep the game controlled in a rowdy environment.
Prediction: Ole Miss 27, LSU 24
Vanderbilt (3-4) at Missouri (2-4)
Saturday, Oct. 22 — Memorial Stadium — Columbia, Mo.
3 p.m. on SEC Network
In Week 2, there was faith in Vanderbilt football. In Week 8, it’s gone. But, this game has the potential to be fun to watch during the 3 o’clock slate. My matchup to watch is Vanderbilt’s exciting junior wide receiver Will Sheppard, who has eight touchdowns this year, against Missouri’s junior cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who has five pass deflections in four games.
The Commodores are allowing nearly 40 points per game while the Tigers average two turnovers a game. This could be a sloppy game that goes one of two ways: neither team scores or neither team can stop scoring. For the sake of entertainment, let’s manifest the latter.
Prediction: Missouri 31, Vanderbilt 28
No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2) at No. 6 Alabama (6-1)
Saturday, Oct. 22 — Bryant-Denny Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Ala.
6 p.m. on ESPN
Mississippi State fans might be getting a serious case of deja vu. In 2021, the Bulldogs had the unfortunate opportunity to play Alabama after a loss. Against an angry Nick Saban and Co., the Crimson Tide thrashed Mississippi State to the tune of 49-9 in Starkville, Miss. Now, the Bulldogs get an angry Alabama in Bryant-Denny.
While Mississippi State has a potent offense, 35 points per game, that forces defenses to remain disciplined and capitalizes on mismatches and mistakes, that’s what Alabama is best at: not making mistakes and not allowing mismatches. However, this has been the most mistake-riddled Alabama team in a while.
Prediction: Alabama 42, Mississippi State 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.