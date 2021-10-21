Due to a lack of matchups between ranked opponents and mid-season byes, Week 8 will not be as eventful as a normal week of SEC play.
With Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky and Missouri all having a week off, the SEC presents matchups which look to be easy wins for the favorites of each game.
Tennessee (4-3) at No. 4 Alabama (6-1)
Saturday, Oct. 23 - Bryant Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
6 p.m. on ESPN
Even though Texas A&M conquered the impossible and handed Alabama its only loss, not much is going to get in the way of Nick Saban’s team from here on out. Coming off an impressive 49-9 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide is using its loss to A&M as fuel to tower over their remaining opponents. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young leads the Alabama offense, accumulating over 2,000 total yards, while junior linebacker Henry To’oto’o’s 54 season tackles have assisted in Alabama’s defensive success. After a 31-26 loss at home and a $250,000 fine, Tennessee will head to Tuscaloosa seeking a turning point in its season. Tennessee’s offense averages 473 yards per game, but starting senior quarterback Hendon Hooker is questionable to play in the upcoming matchup due to a leg injury. A loss of Hooker at the quarterback position would force Tennessee’s defense to step up, make stops and create turnovers — all of which are necessary for the Volunteers to have a shot against the Crimson Tide.
Prediction: Alabama 41, Tennessee 10
LSU (4-3) at No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1)
Saturday, Oct. 23 - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford, Miss.
3:30 p.m. on CBS
After exciting Week 7 wins for the Tigers and Rebels, both teams are looking to continue the momentum with another victory. LSU’s 49-42 upset over then-No. 20 Florida proved the Tigers have what it takes to take down a ranked opponent, even with a significant amount of starters sidelined due to injuries.
Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte greatly contributes to LSU’s passing offense and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns, with nine accumulated this year. Although head coach Ed Orgeron and LSU will part ways at the end of the season, he still has expectations to uphold his reputation and finishing strong at LSU. Just beginning his head coaching journey at Ole Miss is Lane Kiffin, who has led the Rebels to a 5-1 season thus far. Kiffin is transforming the program into an offensive powerhouse, averaging 553 yards a game. One part of the game Ole Miss has recently struggled with is giving up 436 yards on average defensively. LSU’s passing offense may take it upon itself to exploit this Rebel weakness.
Prediction: Ole Miss 38, LSU 28
Mississippi State (3-3) at Vanderbilt (2-5)
Saturday, Oct. 23 - Vanderbilt Stadium - Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m. on SEC Network
SEC football has had its fair share of upsets, shutouts and confusion, but one team that has especially ridden the roller coaster is Mississippi State. After a loss to unranked LSU and a win over then-No. 17 A&M, the Bulldogs were pounded into the ground by Alabama last week, who quickly shut down their Air Raid style offense and left them confused on the direction of their season. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers has let the ball fly, with six receivers sitting at over 200 yards, and Vanderbilt, with the worst passing defense in the SEC, does not appear as though it will be stopping it this week. On the other hand, Miss. St.’s defense could have a field day facing Vanderbilt sophomore quarterback Ken Seals, who has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season.
Prediction: Mississippi State 24, Vanderbilt 10
