Week 5 in the SEC saw Kentucky lose on the road to Ole Miss, Texas A&M suffer an embarrassing loss to Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs, LSU pull off a 3-point win against the Auburn Tigers and Missouri came entirely too close to knocking off No. 1 Georgia.
This week will be the ultimate test, bringing on the intensity as the weekend will be filled with only SEC matchups. Here are four games to check out:
Missouri @ Florida
Saturday, Oct. 8 — Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — Gainesville, Fla.
11 a.m. on ESPNU
Both Missouri and Florida come into this matchup with a 0-2 record in SEC play, so someone is going home with its first SEC win of the season after this game. The Tigers have lost their last two games while the Gators are on a redemption tour, picking up the win last week against Eastern Washington, after a loss in Week 4 to No. 11 Tennessee.
The Gators proved they have depth in the quarterback position against the Eagles when sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson went out of the game in the second quarter with a lower body injury and redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna filled in, completing eight of 12 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown. Though Richardson later returned, Kitna’s performance made its mark. Richardson threw 8-for-10 on completions for 240 passing yards and finished with two touchdowns.
Missouri has the defense to slow Florida down after recording nine tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble in last week’s match against No. 1 Georgia.
Prediction: Florida 28, Missouri 22
No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU
Saturday, Oct. 8 — Tiger Stadium — Baton Rouge, La.
11 a.m. on ESPN
An entertaining matchup is set between the Tigers and the Volunteers. Tennessee is currently undefeated, sitting at a perfect 4-0 for the first time since 2016. The team looks to continue its win streak after a bye week.
LSU is 4-1 and has been on a four- game win streak, after losing one game in Week 1. The Tigers were down 17-0 against Auburn last week when senior safety Jay Ward capitalized off of a 23-yard fumble return. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels joined in on the momentum switch when he ran in a 1-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 17-14. LSU came up with the big play and a final touchdown with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter, defeating Auburn 21-17.
It’ll be an offensive battle on both sides, as Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker had an explosive performance last week against Florida. Hooker completed 22 of 28 passes for a season high 349 yards and two touchdowns. If Hooker is able to connect with sophomore running back Jaylen Wright and junior running back Jabari Small, the Vols will create successful scoring opportunities.
Prediction: Tennessee 34, LSU 23
Arkansas @ No. 23 Mississippi State
Saturday, Oct. 8 — Davis Wade Stadium — Starkville, Miss.
11 a.m. on SEC Network
The Bulldogs are currently 4-1 while the Razorbacks sit 3-2 overall. Mississippi State is coming off of a big win, defeating the Aggies 42-24 at home. The unranked squad proved that they are not to be counted out. Arkansas took a loss to the Aggies in Week 4 and a loss to, then No. 2, Alabama last week. The team will be looking for redemption in the matchup against Mississippi State.
It is no secret that redshirt quarterback KJ Jefferson leads a solid offense for the Razorbacks. Jefferson’s season high is 19 of 31 passes for 385 passing yards and two touchdowns.
This one will be a close fight and worth the watch.
Prediction: Mississippi State 35, Arkansas 24
South Carolina @ No. 13 Kentucky
Saturday, Oct. 8 — Kroger Field — Lexington, Ky.
6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Kentucky is coming off a close loss to Ole Miss in Week 5. Currently 4-1, the team is expected to pick up the win against South Carolina this weekend as the Gamecocks have been unsuccessful in SEC play, sitting at 0-2 in conference and 3-2 overall.
Wildcat senior quarterback Will Levis knows how to set his team up to make plays. The quarterback threw 18 of 24 completions against Ole Miss for 220 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Chris Rodriguez could also make an impact offensively after missing the first four games of the season. Rodriguez’s presence was known against Ole Miss as he had 19 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Redshirt sophomore Marshawn Lloyd has been a key player for the Gamecocks with a total of 324 rushing yards this season with six touchdowns.
Prediction: Georgia 40, Missouri 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.