The college football season is nearly one-third of the way over, and the SEC has been dominating programs around the country for four weeks now.
Now that the Southwest Classic — featuring the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks — has come and gone, SEC play is officially underway until Nov. 19, when A&M takes on Massachusetts.
On Oct. 1, the No. 17 Aggies continue their six-week stretch of road tests against Mississippi State for the 14th time in program history.
What other SEC teams are facing off against worthy opponents in a fight to come out on top?
Here’s a look at the four other SEC matchups taking place this weekend:
No. 7 Kentucky @ No. 14 Ole Miss
Saturday, Oct. 1 — Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, Miss.
11 a.m. on ESPN
Both Kentucky and Ole Miss come into this matchup with a perfect 4-0 record, so someone is going home with its first loss of the season after this game. The Rebels haven’t faced off against a ranked team this season, but the Wildcats have been on the rise since they took down the Florida Gators at The Swamp in Week 2.
The Wildcats’ star senior running back Chris Rodriguez will return after he missed the start of the season for disciplinary reasons. Kentucky has the defense to slow down Ole Miss’ offense, but the question is how the Rebels will contain redshirt senior quarterback Will Levis and the Wildcats’ offense.
Prediction: Kentucky 28, Ole Miss 24
No. 2 Alabama @ No. 20 Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 1 — Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, Ark.
2:30 p.m. on CBS
Arkansas is coming off a tough 23-21 loss at the hands of the Aggies themselves. After battling back to take the lead with a 42-yard field goal, sophomore kicker Cam Little missed after the ball hit the right upright. Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide handled business and defeated Vanderbilt with a staggering 55-3 victory.
Both teams have stud quarterbacks leading the offense with redshirt junior KJ Jefferson for the Razorbacks and Heisman winner Bryce Young leading Alabama. It’ll be a shootout to the finish as both programs have their own arsenal of star players to use.
Prediction: Alabama 41, Arkansas 35
LSU @ Auburn
Saturday, Oct. 1 — Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Ala.
6 p.m. on ESPN
For the second week in a row, the Auburn Tigers face another team of Tigers, this time taking on LSU. The purple and gold are 3-2 on the season, losing their first two games to teams that are now ranked in the top 25 before winning their next three. As for the orange and blue, their 3-1 record doesn’t quite reflect how poor the team has looked to start the season, narrowly beating the Missouri Tigers last week.
This might be another close Tiger fight, but the injuries on Auburn’s end will likely hold them back and LSU will make it four straight wins since its slow start.
Prediction: LSU 28, Auburn 20
No. 1 Georgia @ Missouri
Saturday, Oct. 1 — Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium — Columbia, Mo.
6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Bulldogs stand no chance against Tigers in a fight to the death, but this is an exception. Missouri is tied for the worst record in the SEC at 2-2, and despite multiple opportunities, the gold Tigers were unable to pull out a win against a battered Auburn team in Week 4.
The Tigers aren’t without talent — it’s just that Georgia has a lot more. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has been much improved and is leading one of the best offenses in the country, and the defense has allowed just three touchdowns all year.
Georgia struggling against Kent State in Week 4 should give Missouri hope, but in reality, I think it made the Bulldogs angrier. Good luck, Mizzou.
Prediction: Georgia 40, Missouri 6
