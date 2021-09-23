Week 4 of the SEC West schedule features a light slate but does have very interesting matchups. In addition to the Texas A&M vs Arkansas game, two other SEC matchups will feature LSU trying to avenge its 2020 loss to Mississippi State and Florida renewing its rivalry with Tennessee. SEC powerhouses Auburn and Alabama both face non-conference matchups as they get ready for their conference schedules.
LSU @ Mississippi State
Saturday, Sept. 25 - Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field - Starkville, Miss.
11 a.m. CT on ESPN
Last week, Mississippi State lost controversially to Memphis, 31-29, due to referee miscue that allowed the Tigers to return what should have been a downed punt for a touchdown. On the bright side, sophomore quarterback Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and 419 yards on 67 attempts. For LSU, the Tigers are on a two-game winning streak, recording blowout victories over McNeese State and Central Michigan after their season opening loss to UCLA. Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson has recorded a total of eight touchdowns across the winning streak. In this conference matchup, expect a lot of scoring from both teams, but LSU will pull away in the fourth quarter. The Tigers have a more well-rounded team than Mississippi.
Prediction: LSU 38, Mississippi State 27
Tennessee @ No. 11 Florida
Saturday, Sept. 25 - Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Gainesville, Fla.
6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN
Florida has completely revamped its offense to carry more of a rushing focus after losing tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Kadarious Toney and quarterback and former Heisman nominee Kyle Trask to the NFL. Florida is averaging 340 rushing yards per game this season and gained an impressive 258 yards last week in the Gators’ close loss to Alabama last week. While junior quarterback Emory Jones has struggled with passing, he has had a great influence on the aforementioned running game. However, there's a possibility of standout freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson returning from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the Alabama game. Tennessee is 2-1 entering this week. The Volunteers are led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, who is coming off of a three-touchdown performance in Tennessee’s 56-0 victory over Tennessee Tech. In this game, expect Florida to dominate the time of possession by running the ball and keeping Tennessee’s offense off the field, leading the Gators to a convincing victory.
Florida 34, Tennessee 13
Southern Mississippi @ No. 1 Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 25 - Bryant-Denny Stadium- Tuscaloosa, Ala.
6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Alabama barely escaped Gainesville last Saturday with a 31-29 victory after cruising to its first two wins of the season. The Crimson Tide has been buoyed by strong play from sophomore quarterback Bryce Young. For the season, Young has thrown 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The issue for Alabama is that it gave up over 250 yards rushing to Florida. While that shouldn’t be an issue this week against a one-win Southern Mississippi team, it could become one later in the season. In this game, expect Young to put up impressive stats in a blowout victory for the Crimson Tide.
Prediction: Alabama 63, Southern Mississippi 0
Georgia State @ No. 23 Auburn
Saturday, Sept. 25 - Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn, Ala.
3:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Auburn is coming off a tough 28-20 loss to Penn State. However, Bo Nix has put together an impressive early 2021 campaign. The Tigers have also seen great play from their two running backs, sophomore Tank Bigsby and freshman Jarquez Hunter. The duo combined for 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns against a Penn State defense that has played well early on this season. Georgia State is 1-2 and coming off a 20-9 victory over Charlotte. On Saturday, expect Auburn to bounce back from its loss last week by putting forth a dominant effort in front of its fans.
Auburn 56, Georgia State 3
