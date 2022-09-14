Outside of College Station, the SEC had a relatively successful weekend. Alabama won in controversial fashion in Austin against Texas, and Kentucky’s statement road win against Florida showed they’re Georgia’s main competition for a berth in the SEC Championship in December.
While the Week 3 slate doesn’t have a lot of high profile matchups outside of the No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 13 Miami face-off, it does have some good games.
Here’s a look at some of the most interesting matchups this weekend:
No. 22 Penn State @ Auburn
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Ala.
2:30 p.m. on CBS
The only reason why this won’t be a blowout is because it’s a road game for Penn State. Auburn’s question mark at quarterback will continue to hold back a talented roster that could flirt with a last place finish in the SEC West. Penn State’s lack of an explosive offense should keep the game from being a blowout victory.
Prediction: Penn State 27, Auburn 13
Mississippi State @ LSU
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Tiger Stadium — Baton Rouge, La.
5 p.m. on ESPN
Can junior LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels keep up with junior Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers? Daniels has looked good so far, but has yet to face an SEC defense. Expect a high-scoring game that could come down to the wire, with Mississippi State pulling out the win in the end. The Bulldogs have shown they can win on the road, so don’t expect Mississippi State to be phased by the environment in Baton Rouge.
Prediction: Miss. State 38, LSU 31
Youngstown State @ No. 9 Kentucky
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Kroger Field — Lexington, Ky.
11 a.m. on SEC Network
This game should not be close. The main question is if Kentucky will continue to show they belong in the upper echelon of the SEC East. Senior quarterback Will Levis is talented and could end up being a dark horse contender for a Heisman invite. Kentucky should have an easy week against Youngstown State as they prepare for SEC play.
Prediction: Kentucky 59, Youngstown State 6
No. 1 Georgia @ South Carolina
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, S.C.
11 a.m. on ESPN
How is Georgia’s defense this good after losing eight players to the NFL Draft? The unit has allowed three points through two weeks. While South Carolina does have some good players, it won’t change the result on Saturday. Georgia should continue to dominate in its quest for a second consecutive national championship. However, South Carolina will score at least one touchdown.
Prediction: Georgia 34, South Carolina 7
