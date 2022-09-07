Week 1 was the epitome of the college football experience: high-scoring affairs, wild finishes and surprise upsets. It was everything college football fans could have ever asked for. The SEC, specifically, had a strong showing, going 13-1 — LSU, are you OK?
Heading into Week 2, heads are held high and a lot of expectations have been prepared and busted. Looking across the landscape of the American Southeast, here are some of the most exciting SEC games this weekend:
No. 1 Alabama @ Texas
Saturday, Sept. 10 — DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium — Austin
11 a.m. on FOX
This is going one of two ways: either it’s the game of the week or the letdown of the week. These two historic universities have only played each other once since the year 1982, but, as the site of Week 2’s College GameDay, this is a game that needs to be marked on your calendars. A pair of young quarterbacks in junior Bryce Young and redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers, powerful running backs in juniors Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson and defensive studs in junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and fifth-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. In the end, Alabama will just be too much to hang with for 60 minutes — as they often are.
Prediction: Alabama 45, Texas 24
Vanderbilt vs. No. 23 Wake Forest
Saturday, Sept. 10 — FirstBank Stadium — Nashville, Tenn.
11 a.m. on SEC Network
Your eyes don’t deceive you, I’m talking about Vanderbilt football. The Commodores have not started 3-0 since the 2017-18 season — they’re 2-0 right now. They’re facing up against a ranked Wake Forest team that’s getting back redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman, who was out with a non-football-related medical issue. Vandy’s junior quarterback Mike Wright is leading his team with 391 passing yards and 247 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Oddly enough, this game could have top-25 implications for both teams.
Prediction: Wake Forest 34, Vanderbilt 27
South Carolina @ No. 16 Arkansas
Saturday, Sept. 10 — Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, Ark.
11 a.m. on ESPN
South Carolina travels to Arkansas for the first head-to-head SEC matchup of the year. South Carolina has new energy with a number of transfers but is running into a buzzsaw early in the season, facing the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Arkansas’ offense looked potent, and their defense looked dominant against a ranked Cincinnati team. It’ll be a good test for the Gamecocks’ new offense, but Arkansas should be able to pull out a home victory.
Prediction: Arkansas 32, South Carolina 24
No. 20 Kentucky @ No. 12 Florida
Saturday, Sept. 10 — Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — Gainesville, Fla.
6:00 p.m. on ESPN
Last year, Kentucky had just its second 10-win season since 1977. Florida jumped from unranked to No. 12 after a victory over seventh-ranked Utah. Both teams are entering Week 2 with something to prove in the season’s first ranked, SEC-versus-SEC game. The Gators boast a much-improved offense and defense, but the Wildcats have lost talent on both sides of the ball. The Swamp is a notoriously hard place to win, but if Kentucky can pull it off, another 10-win season is on the cusp.
Prediction: Florida 28, Kentucky 23
