Whether you are looking for something different this cold weekend, or you find yourself with ample time after the Texas A&M Aggies take on Massachusetts for an early 11 a.m. game on Saturday, Nov. 19, the SEC has a couple matchups that could make you flip your screen.
Here’s a look at the four other SEC matchups taking place this weekend:
No. 1 Georgia @ Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 19 — Kroger Field — Lexington, Ky.
2:30 p.m. on CBS
Heading into Week 12, the Georgia Bulldogs still hold on to their 10-0 record this season, strengthening their bid to return to the College Football National Championship. The Wildcats, however, spent their Week 11 giving the 3-6 Vanderbilt Commodores a win to break their five-game losing streak. The Bulldogs, who shut out the Commodores 55-0, will be no different to Kentucky as senior quarterback Stetson Bennett will probably throw close to, if not upwards of, 300 passing yards, and it will be another show of a dominant Bulldog football program. Kentucky has been struggling to develop a passing game, with only 109 passing yards against Vanderbilt, and with the wide-spread Georgia defensive backs and the pressure from the Bulldog defensive line, the Wildcats will likely continue to struggle this weekend.
Prediction: Georgia 42, Kentucky 6
No. 14 Ole Miss @ Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 19 — Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, Ark.
6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Following their performance in Week 11, holding now-No. 6 LSU to a 3-point win, the Razorbacks will face another top-15 opponent in the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels were barely nudged out by their then-No. 9 opponent Alabama, despite 212 passing yards and 191 rushing yards. The Razorbacks finished with 116 passing yards between senior quarterback Cade Fortin and sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby. Arkansas’ defense put on a show against the Tigers, forcing multiple turnovers throughout the game. The Ole Miss hurry-up offense might prove a new challenge for the Razorbacks, but they will be able to hold them enough to keep the game interesting.
Prediction: Ole Miss 17, Arkansas 14
No. 5 Tennessee @ South Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 19 — Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, S.C.
6 p.m. on ESPN
The Volunteers are looking to secure their place in the College Football Playoffs by securing wins in the next two weeks. Sitting at 9-1 overall with their only loss being to now-No. 1 Georgia and one of their nine wins being a home-turf topple of then-No. 1 Alabama, Tennessee has been consistently trampling opponents. The Volunteers’ opponents, the South Carolina Gamecocks, had a rough go of it in Week 11 with a 38-6 loss to Florida, a team that Tennessee managed to beat earlier this season. The Gators ran over the Gamecocks, almost literally, scoring on the first four drives of the game, including an 85-yard touchdown. South Carolina may be able to find some footing — facing a team like Tennessee who relies on a pass game — tallying 460 total passing yards in their last game against Missouri, but Tennessee will find themselves on top even when not in Rocky Top.
Prediction: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 24
Western Kentucky @ Auburn
Saturday, Nov. 19 — Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Ala.
3 p.m. on SEC Network
With Auburn’s 13-10 victory over Texas A&M, its bowl-game hopes are still alive. However, before they can secure their place, the Tigers have two more weeks of play, first taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Auburn totaled 270 yards last week against A&M with junior running back Tanks Bigsby and sophomore running back Jarquez Hunter putting up 242 of those yards with 121 net rushing yards each. But redshirt freshman quarterback Robby Ashford only threw for six completions on 13 attempts with two interceptions, so there is a clear favorite for the Tigers between play on the ground and in the air. On the other hand, the Hilltoppers, who sit 7-4 overall and 5-2 in their conference, held their Week 11 opponent, Rice, to 165 net rushing yards, and their graduate quarterback Austin Reed threw for 377 yards with 23 completions on 33 attempts. I think Western Kentucky will put on a show and put up a fight, but Auburn’s desperation and ‘nothing to lose’ mentality will put them over the edge.
Prediction: Auburn 28, Western Kentucky 13
