No. 7 LSU @ Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 12 — Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, Ark.
11 a.m. on ESPN
Beignet, Boudin and Baton Rouge, La.
LSU is currently hotter than your grandmother’s gumbo on a chilly Louisiana Saturday night. First-year coach Brian Kelly has the Tigers sitting at No. 7 in the nation after consecutive wins against two top-10 teams in then-No. 7 Ole Miss and then-No. 6 Alabama. LSU is led by a junior quarterback from California who had never sniffed a steamy bowl of jambalaya until stepping foot in the bayou. Jayden Daniels is currently leading the team in rushing and passing yards with 619 yards and 1,994 yards, respectively.
Daniels will look to continue the Tigers’ current Tigers’ three-game win streak when they step foot in the Natural State on Nov. 12.
Prediction: LSU 31, Arkansas 20
No. 9 Alabama @ No. 11 Ole Miss
Saturday, Nov. 12 — Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, Miss.
2:30 p.m. on CBS
Alabama coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide are back on the road for the fourth time since conference play began, and so far it has not been pretty. They are currently 1-2 on the road in the SEC after consecutive away game losses to then-No. 6 Tennessee and then-No. 10 LSU. Now, they will have to face Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his 8-1 Rebels. However, the last time Alabama lost three regular season games was in 2010, and I do not see this happening until they face Georgia in the SEC championship. If Kiffin continues his bold behavior toward athletes half his age, especially against the NFL-caliber players at Alabama, another absence from the SEC championship will be the least of his worries.
Prediction: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 24
No. 1 Georgia @ Mississippi State
Saturday, Nov. 12 — Davis Wade Stadium — Starkville, Miss.
6:30 p.m. on ESPN
A video erupted on social media last week of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach folding up the chairs on the sideline midway through its one-possession win against Auburn last week. Similar action will take place with the fans who brought their own seats to Davis Wade Stadium as the Bulldogs come into town.
The only time you’ll see senior wideout Caleb Ducking waddle is when he waddles to the sideline after being clamped by redshirt sophomore defensive back Kelee Ringo all game.
Prediction: Georgia 30, Mississippi State 10
Missouri @ No. 5 Tennessee
Saturday, Nov. 12 — Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tenn.
11 a.m. on CBS
After a disappointing showing against No. 1 Georgia the week before, No. 5 Tennessee will have a chance to double the offensive statistics it failed to achieve against the Bulldogs on Nov. 5.
Missouri is a below-average team with a below-average record, and the only chance they have at stopping the Volunteers is if Otis Smith returns to the Tigers and holds junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt to zero catches.
Prediction: Tennessee 42, Missouri 13
