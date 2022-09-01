After an appetizer of a thin Week 0 slate, college football’s main course begins on Thursday, Sept. 1. Each team in the SEC will be suiting up as they look to start their season on a high note. This week’s schedule features several matchups between Power Five opponents, in addition to contests against successful Group of Five programs.
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta
2:30 p.m. on ABC
The reigning national champions waste no time taking on quality competition, as the Bulldogs, in a neutral site matchup, will battle the Ducks, the latter being led by former Georgia defensive coordinator and now head coach Dan Lanning. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett returns to the helm of the Bulldogs’ offense after leading them to a title last season. Meanwhile, senior quarterback and Auburn transfer Bo Nix is looking for a fresh start in the Pacific Northwest after starting with the Tigers for three seasons. Both teams are good contenders to win their respective conferences, making this a premier opening-week matchup.
Prediction: Georgia 38, Oregon 14
Florida vs. No. 7 Utah
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — Gainesville, Fla.
6 p.m. on ESPN
A year after winning the Pac-12 championship and appearing in the Rose Bowl, the Utes kick off a season with high expectations in The Swamp. Junior quarterback Cameron Rising returns for Utah, as do many other starters from last season. On the other side, the Gators enter this season reeling from a rare 6-7 showing in 2021. This led to the firing of head coach Dan Mullen and the hiring of successful Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier. Florida will have sophomore signal-caller Anthony Richardson leading the offense, who brings talent and potential to the position. While Gainesville is never an easy place to get a win, the Utes’ talent and experience should be too much for the Gators to handle.
Prediction: Utah 42, Florida 20
LSU vs. Florida State
Sunday, Sept. 4 — Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans
6:30 p.m. on ABC
This showdown features two programs looking to return to their winning ways after a disappointing past two years. Dating back to the 2020 season, the Seminoles sport an 8-13 record while the Tigers are 11-12. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell enters his third season in Tallahassee, Fla., with his seat getting seemingly hotter each week, whereas the Bayou Bengals reeled in Brian Kelly in the offseason after 12 seasons at Notre Dame. LSU also attracted junior transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was solid at Arizona State the past three seasons. The Seminoles opened their season last week with a 47-7 bludgeoning of Duquesne. Both of these teams seem evenly matched, but LSU will have the edge that gives them the victory.
Prediction: LSU 28, Florida State 24
No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, Ark.
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
The Hogs open one of the toughest schedules in the country against a Cincinnati team that made history in 2021 as the first non-Power Five team to reach the College Football Playoff. While the Bearcats have lost their team’s top players in quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Sauce Gardner to the NFL, they’re still talented and led by Luke Fickell, one of the top coaches on the rise in the nation. Arkansas brings plenty of talent to the table as well, with redshirt junior signal-caller K.J. Jefferson manning the offense. Also, fifth-year senior linebacker Bumper Pool and redshirt junior defensive back Jalen Catalon anchor one of the conference’s best defenses.
Prediction: Arkansas 28, Cincinnati 17
South Carolina vs. Georgia State
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, S.C.
6:30 p.m. on ESPN+
These two teams enter 2022 with plenty of optimism, and rightfully so, as both programs look to be on the rise after years of hovering near the bottom of their conferences. The Gamecocks and second-year head coach Shane Beamer capped off a 7-6 2021 season with a bowl win and went on to pick up two Oklahoma transfers in redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Rattler and graduate tight end Austin Stogner. Similarly, the Panthers finished last year on a 4-0 run that ended with a 51-20 drumming of Ball State in the Camellia Bowl. Redshirt senior quarterback Darren Grainger is a reliable playmaker that passed for 19 touchdowns last season with just four interceptions. This one may be closer than some people think, but South Carolina should come away with a victory.
Prediction: South Carolina 41, Georgia State 28.
