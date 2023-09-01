After eight months without college football, the Southeastern Conference returns for Week 1 of the regular season. Each team is set to begin the year with a clean slate, hopeful that their offseason efforts have prepared them for their upcoming schedules.
All across the SEC, let the 2023 season begin.
UT Martin @ No. 1 Georgia
Saturday, Sept. 2 - Sanford Stadium - Athens, Georgia
5 p.m. on SECN+
With the start of Week 1, the Bulldogs look to make history with their third consecutive national title. After losing only one game within the last two seasons, it seems entirely plausible that Georgia’s seemingly infinite stream of momentum and seamless offensive strategies may carry them to victory once again this year. However, after losing quarterback Stetson Bennett to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL Draft, the success of the team's new starter, junior Carson Beck, is vital to the program's championship run. Not only do the Bulldogs have to ensure Beck’s readiness in order to start the season with a win, they also have to squander their opponent's momentum, as the Skyhawks are also returning from back-to-back championship titles within the Ohio Valley Conference. While Georgia has the means to win its first game of the season, it should not be expected that UT Martin will go down without a fight.
Prediction: Georgia 43, UT Martin 21
Middle Tennessee State @ No. 4 Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 2 - Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa, Alabama
6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Like the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback, Bryce Young, was drafted to the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. While maintaining a sense of anonymity with the team’s new starter, Alabama may be plagued with major difficulties when naming a replacement for its No. 1 overall draft pick. With a roster full of potential in freshman Ty Simpson and the newly acquired Notre Dame transfer sophomore Tyler Buchner, it seems likely that coach Nick Saban may develop a rotation of starting quarterbacks. Sophomore Jalen Milroe – a familiar name for Aggie fans, as he started in A&M’s 24-20 loss last season, is a rumored favorite to lead Alabama against Middle Tennessee, but the team has yet to officially announce its plan. Despite the potentially messy quarterback rotation for the Crimson Tide, it does not seem likely that the Blue Raiders will be able to stage an upset bid against the Tide in the season opener.
Prediction: Alabama 54, MTSU 17
No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Duke’s Mayo Classic)
Saturday, Sept. 2 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina
6:30 p.m. on ABC
Traveling to Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Classic, the Gamecocks’ season is set to begin with a test. After losing the Gator Bowl in a close one against Notre Dame and facing detrimental veteran losses to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, South Carolina is entering the season with a roster full of fresh faces and, potentially, new talent. Finishing 10th in the SEC in total defense and 11th in sacks last year, the team's success relies heavily on its quarterback, senior Spencer Rattler, and its remaining offensive momentum from the 2022 season. Much like the Gamecocks’ vital wins against teams such as Tennessee last year, a win against the Tar Heels, led by sophomore quarterback Drake Maye, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year, could be vital to South Carolina’s team morale and momentum this season. With North Carolina’s well-rounded team, South Carolina will face an uphill battle in terms of securing a victory – or, the Gamecocks may get lucky and compete against the Tar Heels that showed up at Bank of America Stadium last season for the 2022 ACC Championship, in which Maye was sacked four times and threw two interceptions as the team lost 39-10.
Prediction: North Carolina 38, South Carolina 23
No. 5 LSU vs No. 8 Florida State (Camping World Kickoff)
Sunday, Sept. 3 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
The first football weekend of the 2023 season will end with a Sunday night top-10 showdown between the Tigers and the Seminoles in Orlando for the annual Camping World Kickoff game. Last year, the two teams met under similar circumstances during the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, in which Florida State narrowly defeated LSU 24-23 after blocking an extra point attempt. Both teams experienced major milestones last season, with the Tigers playing in the SEC Championship and the Seminoles achieving their first 10-win season in six years. With strong momentum on both sides of the field, LSU will rely heavily on its returning starting quarterback, senior Jayden Daniels. Mixed with an impressive list of returning talent, the Tigers seem to have a narrow advantage against their opponent. However, with a handful of transfers heading to Florida State, the Seminoles may have a surprisingly effective roster to compete against LSU’s well-rounded squad. With FSU projected to be genuine contenders for the ACC Title this season, the Camping World Kickoff may provide a preview into what can be expected from both teams this year.
Prediction: LSU 54, FSU 48
Welcome to the discussion.
