The Associated Press has named Texas A&M junior safety Antonio Johnson to its preseason All-America first-team defense ahead of the 2022 college football season.
Johnson was a breakout player in 2021 during his sophomore campaign, leading the Aggies in solo tackles with 53. He also tallied totals of 79 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended, one sack and one interception.
This award comes in hand with numerous other forms of recognition Johnson has received over the offseason, including the Bednarik Award Watch List, for the most outstanding defensive player in college football, the Nagurski Trophy Watch List for the best defensive player in college football, the Thorpe Award Watch List for the best defensive back in college football and the preseason All-SEC second team.
Johnson is expected to be a top pick in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft and has received plenty of first-round rankings on NFL Draft big boards like Pro Football Focus’, which ranked Johnson as the No. 9 prospect in the country.
The Aggies open their season at home against Sam Houston State on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.
