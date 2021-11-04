Texas A&M sophomore linebacker Antonio Doyle Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
Doyle has seen action on the field in all eight games played thus far in the 2021 season slate, highlighted by matching a team-high of five tackles — 0.5 of which were for loss — against New Mexico on Sept. 18. The St. Louis native joined A&M in 2020 and saw action in all 10 games that season.
Proverbs 3:5-6 ✝️ #GigEm #12thman #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/dJuCRinMX3— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) November 4, 2021
“What an experience it has been — to be an Aggie and live my dream by playing for Coach Jimbo Fisher. But, as we say, each man must search his own soul … Thank you for having me in AGGIELAND.”
This season, Doyle has posted seven tackles, two of which were solo and five were assisted.
Many on Twitter are hoping for the linebacker to return to his native state and play for the University of Missouri.
Doyle advised college coaches via his Twitter to reach out to Carl Reed, his former high school football coach at Lutheran North.
College coaches Contact my godfather @CoachReed314— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) November 4, 2021
