It was a beautiful day in Aggieland as the Texas A&M women’s tennis team hosted the last doubleheader of the season on Saturday, Feb. 19. The No. 9 Aggies complemented the weather with two victories against TCU and Abilene Christian, dominating throughout both matches.
The Aggies collected their 12th win of the season against TCU. Senior Jayci Goldsmith and graduate Tatiana Makarova gave the Aggies a hot start by dominating in doubles, defeating the Horned Frogs 6-2. This win set the standard for doubles as senior Renee McBryde and freshman Mary Stoiana followed with a 6-2 victory as a duo.
This spark carried over into singles play where the Aggies battled it out across all six courts, ultimately taking the win against the Frogs, 5-2. Makarova and Stoiana recorded the same scores in sets one and two, 6-4, 6-3, to win their matches.
On Court 3, Goldsmith was off to a great start, but found herself fighting to come back from a 5-1 deficit in the second set. Goldsmith displayed resilience battling back and forth with TCU senior Aleksa Cveticanin. Cveticanin hit a ball to the stands and the crowd erupted with cheers as Goldsmith closed the score to 4-5. Goldsmith finished the match after taking a 7-5 second-set victory.
McBryde played with a lot of passion as she fought her way to victory. McBryde was down 6-2 in the first set to begin the match, but quickly gained momentum in the second set by spiking a volley to take the lead 5-4.
The fight continued into the third set as players from both teams gathered on Court 3 to watch McBryde and TCU freshman Jade Otway finish their match. It was not long after a few chants from her fellow teammates and a fan from the crowd shouting, “Come on Renee, right here,” that she sealed the win 6-1 after a terrific serve that Otway was unable to respond to.
In the afternoon, the Aggies continued to dominate, picking up their 13th win of the season against the Wildcats. Goldsmith and Makarova teamed up again to win a doubles match 6-1. Senior Isa Di Laura and Stoina also won big in doubles to give the Aggies an early lead of 2-0.
The maroon and white had a sweeping start to singles taking a 3-0 lead with great performances from freshman Ellie Pittman and Goldsmith. Freshman Gianna Pielet, senior Katya Townsend and Di Laura completed the win for the Aggies with victories in their singles matches.
"It was a good day for us, even though we didn't necessarily play our best tennis,”coach Mark Weaver told 12thman.com. “It was great to see how we fought back in our match with TCU. I thought we were challenged early on, and we were able to come from behind and have some success today. A lot of our players got some good match experience, and I truly believe we will be better because of the work we put in this afternoon.”
The Aggies will host Rice at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Feb. 26 in preparation for SEC play, beginning on March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.