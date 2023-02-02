Early in the afternoon on Thursday, Feb. 2, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith announced on Twitter that he will return to play for the Texas A&M football team in the 2023 season.
“I will be returning to school for one more year,” Smith tweeted. “Aggie nation, let’s run it back!”
The Missouri City native had his 2022 season cut short after fracturing his leg in the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas on Sept. 24, 2022. Up to that point, Smith had caught 15 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns on the year. He has been a fixture on the Aggies’ offense since joining the team in 2019, amassing 22 total scores, 1,612 receiving yards, 384 rushing yards and 551 punt return yards.
Smith was utilized at the running back position during A&M’s 9-1 2020 season, where he averaged 6 yards a carry and scored four touchdowns. After returning kickoffs and punts his freshman year, the Swiss Army Knife transitioned to a punt return specialist the next three seasons.
Smith will join a 2023 A&M offense that will presumably be led by freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, along with freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart, sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III and freshman tight end Donovan Green. The unit, looking to make up for the departure of junior running back Devon Achane, will be led by first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
Smith accompanied his announcement with a video of him completing football drills before tossing a football to coach Jimbo Fisher, saying, “Let’s run it back.”
“I have made many prayers and have had a plethora of thoughts, but after everything, I had to make an important decision that will set up my future,” Smith said.
