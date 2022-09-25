During Texas A&M’s wild match against Arkansas on Saturday, Spet. 24, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was injured during a tackle late in the third quarter. Following the game, Smith was reported to be seen wearing a boot and crutches, invoking questions from concerned fans on the extent of his injury.
However, on Sunday, Sept. 25, TexAgs’ Billy Liucci tweeted a confirmation that Smith’s injury would remove him from play for the rest of the season with hopes to be back in time for pre-draft workouts. It was later reported that Smith’s injury was a fracture in his lower right leg and according to The Eagle, his father, Maurice Smith, is waiting for a second medical opinion before confirming Ainias’s removal from this season.
If removed, the Aggies will be losing their number one receiver, who was on track during the 2022 to move his way up the record rankings for receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. During his time with the maroon and white Smith started in 38 games and in this season led the team in receptions (14), receiving yards (259) and receiving touchdowns (2). It remains to be seen who might step up to replace Smith, but there is still news to come on if the Southwest Classic will be Smith’s last game with the Aggies, or if he will be healed in time for draft season.
