Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on Wednesday, July 20 by A&M police, according to the police report and probable cause statement obtained by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.
Smith was pulled over for speeding around 2 a.m. on University Drive and was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. A further police search of his vehicle found marijuana and a handgun with a “full magazine and a round chambered.”
According to ESPN‘s Adam Rittenberg, records from Brazos County Jail show that Smith posted $8,000 bail. Smith was set to make an appearance at the SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday, July 21.
Smith, as well as his passenger who was released, denied possession of the items, according to Zwerneman.
Smith has played three seasons at A&M and led the team in receptions in 2021 with 47. He has had 500-plus receiving yards in consecutive seasons and has scored 16 touchdowns from scrimmage over the last two seasons. He also had a punt return touchdown in the team’s win last season over No. 1 Alabama.
