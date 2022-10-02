The Texas A&M softball team bested the University of Houston with its barrage of offensive attacks, finishing the 7-inning contest with a score of 10-1 at Davis Diamond on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Following the acquisition of coach Trisha Ford earlier this year and the win against McLennan Community College on Friday, Sunday’s contest was another opportunity for the maroon and white to showcase their prowess at the plate.
The sunny skies and cool breeze in the air presented Aggie fans with a comfortable afternoon at the diamond to watch the maroon and white’s performance.
Offensively, there was plenty for fans to see early on in the game. Sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley took the lead-off position for the maroon and white, and freshman outfielder Keely Williams knocked in the first RBI of the game during the bottom of the first inning. With strong battles at the plate and quick feet stealing bases, the team seemed prepared from the first pitch.
During the bottom of the second inning, freshman first baseman Aiyana Coleman extended the Aggies’ lead with a two-run home run that bounced off of the top of the video board, energizing the dugout and the fans in the stands.
The team was led by transfer sophomore Emily Leavitt on the mound, pitching two scoreless innings and allowing one run on a sacrifice hit during the top of the third due to an error committed by the infield. Leavitt was replaced by Madison Preston, a senior pitcher, at the top of the fourth inning.
Following a dominant performance by Preston to finish off the last two outs, the maroon and white responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth; characterized by a solo home run by junior third baseman Trinity Cannon and singles from junior outfielder Bre Warren and senior outfielder Morgan Smith. The inning ended with the Aggies leading 6-1.
With the defense shutting down Houston’s bats during the top of the fifth, the fightin’ farmers were able to score three more runs, with sophomore outfielder Allie Enright leading the charge with her inside-the-park home run.
Senior pitcher Shaylee Ackerman and sophomore pitcher Emiley Kennedy shut Houston down in the final two innings of the game, and another RBI was scored by Enright, finishing the game with a 10-1 victory for the home team.
The Aggies will play one more exhibition game this fall at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 against Texas State at Davis Diamond before their hiatus until the spring regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.