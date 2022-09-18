The Texas A&M volleyball team begins conference play on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Ole Miss. The Aggies currently stand at 8-3 and secured a sweep of Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Aggies swept No. 21 ranked Western Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 16. A&M will build on its weekend at the WKU Invitational and carry the momentum into SEC play.
A&M won sets of scores 25-16, 25-19 and finished the match off by winning the third set 25-17. Everything went right in Bowling Green, Ky., for the maroon and white. The Aggies trailed in the second set, but they surged back ahead with a 7-1 run. The team played with confidence and took advantage of Tennessee Tech’s mistakes.
Young players excelled on Saturday. Freshman opposite hitter Logan Lednicky registered four aces, a career high for the promising first year. Freshman middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla made her college debut, and she broke the program record with 10 blocks in three sets. Two huge performances from some fresh faces in Aggieland have head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn excited.
Aggie fans can use this game as a glimpse of what’s to come and feel good about the future.
Kicking off conference play in Oxford, Miss., is less than a week away, and the Aggies should feel ready. Great play from freshmen and improvement has been evident. Non-conference play has certainly been crucial for getting ready for the meat of their schedule.
“Getting those moments and experience across the board are going to help us as we start SEC play,” Kuhn told 12thMan.com.
Kuhn will rally the troops and get ready for the grueling schedule ahead. A&M travels to Ole Miss for a 6:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to open up the Aggies’ conference schedule.
