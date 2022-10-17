The No. 14 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team is set to take on the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns and the No. 8-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin on Oct. 21.
Ranked 20th in the preseason, the maroon and white moved up six spots following an impressive debut meet at the SMU Classic Oct. 7-8. The team looks to build on that success against the highly touted Longhorns and Hoosiers during Friday’s meet.
The men’s team will be joined by the women’s swimming and diving team, which had a strong win against the Houston Cougars in its debut meet.
Swimmers such as freshmen Baylor Nelson, Connor Foote and Maximiliano Vega, junior Thomas Shomper and seniors Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente and Anze Fers Erzen will compete in Austin.
For more information and updates, visit 12thMan.com
Justin Chen is a general studies junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
