In their first action of 2022, the Aggies made it look easy.
On Friday, Feb. 26, Texas A&M soccer hosted two 60-minute exhibition matches at Ellis Field in College Station. The Aggies won both games, taking down Blinn College by a score of 4-0 and Brookhaven College by a score of 8-0.
The Aggies started the evening against the Blinn Buccaneers. In the first half, sophomore forward MaKhiya McDonald opened the scoring for A&M off of an assist from junior forward Westyn Henderson. Later in the period, freshman midfielder Sydney Becerra connected with fellow freshman midfielder Georgia Leb to give the Aggies a 2-goal advantage.
In the second half, A&M kept sledding when junior defender Sawyer Dumond found sophomore defender Macy Matula for a score. Later in the half, Dumond tallied a second assist with a dish to junior midfielder Natalie Yoo to cap off a 4-0 victory for the Aggies.
Following the match, A&M coach G Guerrieri said he was happy to see the squad’s new faces getting comfortable and making their marks early in the exhibitions.
"It was great to see how comfortable our newcomers are with their Aggie teammates. It was awesome to see Quinn [Cornog], Georgia [Leb] and Syd [Becerra] all score in their spring season debuts,” Guerrieri said.
In the second match, the Aggies dominated Brookhaven to the tune of eight goals. Junior midfielder Kate Colvin and sophomore midfielder Quinn Cornog each scored two goals, and four Aggies each found the net.
While the night’s matchups were not on par with the typical level of competition the Aggies are used to facing, Guerrieri said he respected the efforts of A&M’s opponents.
"It was great to be back at Ellis Field and playing against new opponents," Guerrieri said. "Brookhaven is the defending NJCAA national champion and Blinn is an up-and-coming program. They're both well-coached, so this was a good test to start the spring campaign."
The Aggies will return to action on Saturday, March 5, to take on Sam Houston State at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. Action is set to commence at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.