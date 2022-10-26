The Texas A&M soccer team’s 2022 season draws nearer to a close with its final regular-season match against the Florida Gators on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Following the squad’s 3-1 win against Auburn on Oct. 14 at home, the Aggies posted 1-1 ties against both No. 21 South Carolina and Missouri. Heading into the season’s last game, A&M holds an 8-5-5 record presenting questions about how the SEC Tournament will start when it begins on Sunday, Oct. 30.
“If you look at the way the RPI is and how it works with a 64-team field, we would be hosting a first-round game,” coach G Guerrieri said. “I still remain positive that things are going to go our way. I know it sounds cliche, but we have one step, and that's on Thursday.”
The Aggies have had a tough season following last year’s disappointing campaign, due in part to the age of the overall team. Most of the team’s key players are currently sophomores with five out of the nine having 10 or more starts.
A&M is led by sophomore forward Maile Hayes who has put up seven goals and four assists on the season. Hayes has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season in back-to-back weeks.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Aggies rank ninth in the SEC for goals allowed, with an average of one goal a game. However, the Gators currently sit at last in the conference for goals scored with only 15 total.
While Florida’s offense hasn’t been the most productive, A&M seems to be in its own scoring drought as well. The Aggies currently rank fifth in the SEC with 34 goals but are tied for third in shots on goal which Guerrieri still sees as an advantage.
“The good news is we're getting lots of reps in the game,” Guerrieri said. “If you're not getting a chance to buy a ticket, you're not going to win the lottery, and we want to make sure that we're trying to get as many chances as we can.”
Meanwhile, Florida is ranked last defensively in the conference which could allow the maroon and white a better chance to send the ball into the back of the net. However, the Gators are still an SEC opponent, and a win on Saturday is critical to the team’s postseason chances.
“That becomes an imperative win for us,” Guerrieri said. “We have to go in and win against those guys. They've had a struggle this season, but at the same time they're still an SEC side with a lot of really good athletes and good coaches.”
The matchup on Thursday is set to kick off at 5 p.m. with the SEC Tournament commencing on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Pensacola, Fla.
