The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces off against Vanderbilt as it looks to improve its conference-play record on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Vanderbilt leads the all-time series, 10-6, against A&M with the last matchup taking place on Feb. 19, 2022 as the Aggies lost 72-67. Saturday’s game will mark the first time in four years that the Commodores will travel to College Station to play against the maroon and white.
Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV continues to lead the Aggies with an average of 14.8 points and 3.8 assists per game. However, senior guard Tyrece Radford remains close behind Taylor with an average of 12.7 points per game. During the loss to Kentucky, Radford’s talents shined through as he finished the game with 22 points and only missed six out of his 21 shots.
A&M’s defense showed out during the first half against the Wildcats as they held the team to shoot just 30% from the field. However, the ability of Kentucky to turn a deficit into a lead in less than a minute after halftime showed that there is still work to be done before the season ends.
The Commodores are led by their very own, Liam Robbins, who averages 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. In addition, junior guard Tyrin Lawrence is second on the squad with an average of 11.2 points a game.
The Aggies welcome the Commodores into their home arena after an away matchup against No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Commodores’ most recent loss came against Kentucky as the Wildcats rolled over Vanderbilt with a 69-53 score.
With the NCAA Tournament in sight, the Aggies are looking to finish out the rest of conference play undefeated as they work on putting their best foot forward towards Selection Sunday on March 12.
The matchup will be televised on the SEC Network on Saturday, Jan. 28 with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. inside Reed Arena.
