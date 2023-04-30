No. 23 A&M softball started a weekend series against No. 43 Missouri at home at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 28. That home field advantage also met a chance of thunderstorms, which came in during the bottom of the sixth inning and forced the matchup to be finished on Saturday, April 29.
At that point of the matchup, the Aggies were already up 6-2 on the Tigers. Once the game continued on Saturday, that 6-2 lead became a 6-2 win for the maroon and white. A&M continued its four-game winning streak and put an end to Mizzou's five-game winning streak.
The Aggies took control of the game early, as junior C Julia Cottrill hit a 2-run homer deep to center field, sending freshman 2B Amari Harper home with her to make it a 2-0 ballgame for A&M.
Mizzou wasn’t able to put up anything in the first or second innings, while the maroon and white went up 3-0 in the second off of freshman DP Aiyana Coleman’s solo home run into left field.
The third inning saw Missouri make it 3-2 with junior CF Alex Honnold’s 2-run homer paving the way for junior shortstop Jenna Laird completing the run.
A&M returned the favor right away in the bottom of the third inning to go up 4-2. Harper hit a sacrifice fly, allowing sophomore SS Koko Wooley to tag up and run home.
To cap off the third inning, the Fightin’ Farmers went up 6-2 off Cottrill’s second 2-run home run of the game.
What followed was multiple innings of shutout pitching and defense by both teams. The Aggies were spearheaded by Cannon and Cottrill with six and five putouts, respectively.
Missouri held A&M scoreless for the rest of the game, with junior 1B Riley Frizell putting out seven A&M batters.
In the seventh and final inning that took place on Saturday, Mizzou’s last chance to extend the game was unsuccessful with two hits and two left on base.
A&M will look to follow up on its win on Saturday, April 29, at 4:00 p.m. in Game 2 of the weekend series against Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.