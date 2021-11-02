Texas A&M softball ended its fall season with an explosive performance at Davis Diamond.
In their final game of the fall season, the Aggies racked up 13 runs against the Blinn College Buccaneers, providing strong hopes for the spring season.
One player to watch out for is freshman infielder Koko Wooley. In the match against Blinn, Wooley made a strong showing with three hits and one run across five innings. However, her batting average isn’t her highlight: it’s her speed. Wooley’s ability to steal bases and sprint her way back to home plate will serve as a major asset for the spring lineup.
Another player to watch is junior utility player Shaylee Ackerman. Though she doesn’t have a place on the starting roster, Ackermann made her potential clear with a grand slam in the sixth inning, made more impressive by a two-strike count against which she was faced. Not only is Ackerman versatile on defense, but she holds herself strong under pressure on offense.
The Aggies as a whole were impressive against Blinn. On offense, A&M proved its ability with 21 hits, 13 runs and only three strikeouts for the game. On defense, the maroon and white only allowed two runs.
Overall, with the powerful new editions as well as strong improvements in returning players, the future looks bright for the Aggies if they continue on as they have in the fall season.
A&M head coach Jo Evans said she feels the Aggies’ fall season was very productive.
“All of our young players saw a lot of playing time and were very instrumental in our success,” Evans said. “As a coaching staff, we were able to evaluate each player, and our team as a whole unit, in various situations, and I like the way we responded. This is a very athletic and versatile group, and I am looking forward to a great 2022 season.”
A&M’s spring season begins on March 11, 2022, when it faces Auburn at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.