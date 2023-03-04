The Texas A&M soccer team kicked off its spring season with a 1-0 defeat of Oklahoma on Saturday, March 4, at Ellis Field.
Although it was only a scrimmage, the Aggies used the opportunity to tune up and develop ahead of summer and the fall campaign.
“This is a good way to get our spring competition started,” coach G Guerrieri said before the match. “It's the non-championship segment of the year, but it's a time we traditionally have made the biggest improvement as we prepare to win championships in the fall. [Future opponents] LSU and Oklahoma are really good, well-coached sides. As we use the spring as a developmental time to get faster, stronger, more coordinated and dominant, this allows our newcomers to see what they'll face in the fall."
Freshman midfielder Georgia Leb scored the match’s only goal off a corner kick by sophomore defender Mia Pante. Leb tallied one goal in 2022 off 16 shots and seven shots on goal. Pante had seven assists last season.
This matchup was the first leg of a doubleheader in which the Aggies took on LSU at 4 p.m.
