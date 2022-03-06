Zero goals allowed in 210 minutes of play is good, right?
Texas A&M soccer sure thinks so.
The Aggies continued their spring season with a 1-0 victory over Sam Houston State on Saturday, March 5 at Pritchett Field in Huntsville. The match served as a step-up in competition for the maroon and white, who previously took down Blinn College and defending NJCAA champion Brookhaven College by a combined score of 12-0 in a pair of exhibition matches.
Efficient defense is nothing new for A&M, especially for senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell, who ranked ninth in the Southeastern Conference in saves per game, with 3.31, and save percentage at 0.736 during the 2021 season.
The Aggies’ lone goal came in the third minute from sophomore forward Laney Carroll off an assist from junior forward Lauren Geczik.
A&M’s stifling defense drew praise from associate head coach Phil Stephenson, who also commended the Aggies’ overall progression throughout the spring season.
"I am very pleased at the amount of pressure we were able to place on our opponents today," Stephenson said. "We were lacking quality in the final third, and that stopped the score from being much higher. We are layering different elements into our game, and I was very happy with the progress so far."
A&M continues its spring exhibition slate with a visit to Waco on Saturday, March 26, as they take on Baylor at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Aggies and Bears last met each other in an exhibition before the 2021 season that saw A&M come out on top 2-0.
