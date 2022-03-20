After surrendering a lead in the seventh inning on Friday, the Aggies entered the weekend with vengeful intent.
On Saturday, March 19, Texas A&M softball hosted the No. 5 Florida Gators for the second matchup in a three-game series. With no room for error in the series, senior pitcher Makinzy Herzog put up a clinic at the mound, and the Aggies earned a commanding victory.
Following the game, A&M head coach Jo Evans said a performance like this was not surprising because of Herzog’s work throughout the fall and the early weeks of the season.
"I loved her demeanor and the way she attacked the strike zone,” Evans said. “She didn't back down at all. She was able to throw strikes when she needed to throw strikes. Coming into this season and watching her pitch early on, I felt that she was better. She's sharper and more composed on the mound and willing to attack hitters.”
In the top of the first inning, three-straight strikeouts from Herzog kept the Gators at bay. The Aggies took control in the bottom of the first inning when junior utility player Shaylee Ackerman belted the ball into the stratosphere for a grand slam. Senior catcher Haley Lee, sophomore infielder Trinity Cannon and sophomore infielder Rylen Wiggins came home off the bomb to give A&M an early 4-0 lead.
The rest of the contest was highlighted by good defense by both squads. The Aggies added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning when a Wiggins double brought home freshman outfielder Alexis Tippit. The A&M defense continued to apply pressure, and the Aggies preserved the 5-0 shutout victory.
Herzog finished her outing with a career-record 15 strikeouts. In addition to blanking the Gators, she allowed just three hits in her 7.0 innings.
Despite her personal dominance, Herzog said she was focused on what this victory means for the budding team.
“I think [this win] is huge for us,” Herzog said. “Even last year, we've been so close to winning all of these games. Six of the games we've lost this year were one-run games, and we just haven't been able to finish it off at the end. So, doing that today just shows us that we can do it and it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward."
The Aggies will finish their weekend series with Florida on Sunday, March 20 at Davis Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
