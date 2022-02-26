The No. 18-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team is still searching for answers.
The Aggies’ losing streak grew to four matches as they were swept by No. 20 Oklahoma 7-0 on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman, Okla. A&M now stands at 6-4 overall.
The loss comes on the heels of an 0-3 showing at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, where the Aggies fell to Tennessee, Stanford and Ole Miss, all Top 15-ranked teams. Additionally, the losing streak has arrived after a promising 6-0 start to the 2022 spring season that included wins over No. 23 UCLA and No. 12 Arizona.
Conversely, A&M women’s tennis finds themselves riding a four-match winning streak that includes victories over No. 17 Old Dominion and No. 10 USC while standing at 13-1 this season.
The evening’s action began in doubles play, where freshman Stefan Storch and junior Noah Schachter were defeated 6-1 by the Oklahoma duo of junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard. The Sooners captured the doubles point by taking down sophomores Pierce Rollins and Matthis Ross 7-5 in what proved to be a more competitive matchup.
Despite the sub-freezing temperatures, Oklahoma got off to a hot start in singles play by winning the first set of four of the six matches. The Sooners won two matches in straight sets, while Schachter and sophomore Raphael Perot battled back to force third sets in their matches before falling. Oklahoma freshman Jordan Hasson and junior Mark Mandlik avenged their first set losses to win their matches, securing a crimson and cream victory over the maroon and white.
Looking to right their ship, the Aggies are back in action on Sunday, Feb. 27 to take on SMU in the first leg of a 10-match homestand. First serve is set for 1 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
