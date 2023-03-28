After an impressive showing at the Victor Lopez Classic, two Texas A&M track and field athletes received SEC honors for their outstanding performances. Junior hurdler Conor Schulman won SEC Men’s Runner of the Week, while young talent Camryn Dickson racked in the SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week award.
Schulman, who was coming off of a third-place finish in the 60m hurdles at the SEC indoor championships, broke his personal record during the 110m hurdles by .08 seconds. His final time of 13.64 puts him at the third highest time in the world for 2023 and a top 10 time in the university's history for the event. His dominant performance gives him his first ever SEC Player of the Week honor.
Dickson’s weekend in Houston included first place finishes in the 200m and the 4x100. She, like Schulman, also raked in a personal best time by finishing the 200m in an impressive 23.20 seconds. Her efforts in the event put her firmly atop the list of SEC freshmen, and also give her the second overall time in the conference and the sixth best time in the NCAA.
Next up for Dickson, Schulman and the rest of the Aggies is a trip to Gainesville, Florida from March 31 to April 1, where they’ll look to continue their impressive start to the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.