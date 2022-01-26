The Texas Aggie Invitational gave many athletes something to smile about to kick off the outdoor season, but game faces will be necessary for the first road test of the spring.
On Jan. 28, Texas A&M track and field is scheduled to compete in the Texas Tech Open and Multis at Sport Performance Center in Lubbock. The two-day meet will host 23 total programs including Oklahoma, Florida State and SEC rival Auburn.
The Aggies are coming off a sensational showing at the Texas Aggie Invitational, in which 34 athletes tied or broke personal marks and the men’s and women’s squads both took home first place by wide margins.
Sophomore Carter Bajoit and senior Mason Corbin are coming off a record-setting weekend and will be in prime position to build upon their 7-1.5/2.17m high jump, a mark which currently sits at eighth in program history.
Following last weekend’s milestone, Corbin described the team-first dynamic in the maroon and white high jump team, specifically shouting out teammates Bajoit, freshman Ishmel Williams and junior Jake Lamberth.
“The group with Carter [Bajoit], Jake [Lamberth] and Ish [Williams] has gotten close,” Corbin said. “We all get along well, we train hard, we push each other in practice and we all like to see each other succeed.”
The men’s and women’s pole vaulting team is also primed for a big weekend in Lubbock. Last weekend, freshman Heather Abadie notched a personal best mark of 4.18m, earning first place in the process. Sophomore Zach Davis followed that up with a top-three finish of his own, nabbing second place in the men’s vault with a personal best of 5.15m.
The men’s 4x400m relay team will be on display as well, coming off an explosive showing. The squad earned a personal best time of 3:07.33 in the event, a full 10 seconds ahead of second place. Junior Gavin Hoffpauir and freshman Cooper Cawthra are also planning for a tightly contested race, as the two runners finished just 0.04 seconds apart in their mile run last weekend.
The women’s 4x400m relay team won by an even wider margin, securing first place by nearly 17 seconds, a performance the squad certainly hopes to emulate in Lubbock. The women’s short distance runners are also ready to compete after strong showings. Senior Zhane Smith is coming off a personal best time of 7.29 in the 60m, and senior Deshae Wise enters the weekend with a blazing 24.06 in the 200m.
The two-day event is slated to start at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. The second day of action kicks off at 10 a.m. on Jan. 29.
