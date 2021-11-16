The Texas A&M Aggies aim to maintain their undefeated record in a home match against the Houston Baptist Huskies.
The Aggies currently sit 3-0 this season, with wins against North Florida, Abilene Christian and A&M-Corpus Christi. Two of their games were won by double digits, and in the other, the Aggies narrowly beat the ACU Wildcats — a 2021 March Madness contestant — in a double-overtime thriller.
The Aggies have managed to put together three straight wins to start the season for the second year in a row, despite having a large number of transfer students commanding big minutes and head coach Buzz Williams facing NCAA suspension for the first two games — a testament to the coaching staff as a whole. They will try to keep the momentum against the Huskies, a team A&M is 9-0 against all-time.
“We have multiple new people on our staff, and we have eight new players on our team,” Williams said. “You do the best that you can, but everyone was in a different chair than they normally sit in. So for their first week to be what it’s been ... everyone involved did an incredible job.”
Sophomore forward Henry Coleman III has had no trouble fitting into his new program to start the year. The Duke transfer is averaging a team-high 15.3 points on 60% shooting from the field while adding another 6.7 rebounds per game. Another transfer who’s been off to a welcomed start is junior guard Tyrece Radford. The former Virginia Tech Hokie is putting up 10.7 points per game and averaging a team-high seven rebounds.
Two other Aggies average double-digit points as well. Marcus Williams, a sophomore guard and Wyoming transfer, is putting up 11 points per game, while Quenton Jackson, a graduate guard, is averaging 10 points, despite his shooting struggles, going 24.1% from the field. The Aggies have done well at distributing their shots across the team. In their game against A&M-Corpus Christi, five different players had at least 10 points.
“It shows us how deep we are,” Wade Taylor IV, a freshman guard from Lancaster and the team’s leader in assists, said. “No matter who’s on the court, we can score. We talk about that a lot in practice, and, prior to the season, we have 11 guys who can go get it.”
Houston Baptist has struggled to start its season. Sitting at 1-1, its two games have been drastically different stories. In their first game, the Huskies faced the Texas Longhorns and lost 92-48. In their following game, they played the Barclay College Bears, a non-NCAA member school with less than 250 students, and won 122-44.
Their leading scorer is freshman forward Tristan Moore, who scored all 26 of his points on the season against Barclay. The Huskies’ next-highest scorer is sophomore guard Za-Ontay Boothman, who put up double-digit nights in both of his games.
The Aggies and the Huskies will have a noon tipoff at Reed Arena in College Station on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The Aggies look to secure their first four-game winning streak since the 2018-2019 season.
“Regardless of whether we win or lose, our confidence coming into each game is going to be 100%,” Jackson said. “We don’t go into [any] game expecting to lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.